Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to Buy

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €16.00 ($16.49) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €13.00 ($13.40).

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($12.63) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($13.40) to €14.50 ($14.95) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.40 ($10.72) in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

ABN AMRO Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AAVMY opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

