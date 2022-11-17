DHT (NYSE:DHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.15

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 138048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DHT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DHT Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.75 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.51.

DHT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of DHT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -799.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in DHT by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in DHT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DHT by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

