Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Short Interest Up 7.7% in October

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWACU traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 1,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,582. Digital World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

