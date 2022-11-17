Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
DDS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dillard’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.50.
Dillard’s Price Performance
Shares of DDS stock opened at $367.74 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.32 and its 200 day moving average is $283.36. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
About Dillard’s
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.
