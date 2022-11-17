Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DDS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dillard’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.50.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of DDS stock opened at $367.74 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.32 and its 200 day moving average is $283.36. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

About Dillard’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $153,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $540,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 20.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 112.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.