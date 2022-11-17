Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Benchmark

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Direct Digital Stock Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ DRCT opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Direct Digital has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

In other news, President W Keith Smith sold 60,000 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Direct Digital by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Direct Digital by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 2.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

