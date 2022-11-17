Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Benchmark

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Direct Digital Stock Down 8.2 %
NASDAQ DRCT opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Direct Digital has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President W Keith Smith sold 60,000 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direct Digital
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direct Digital (DRCT)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.