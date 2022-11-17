DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DLH by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 92,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DLH by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 91,683 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 364.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in DLH in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DLH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

DLH Stock Performance

DLH Company Profile

DLHC traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.41. DLH has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

(Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

