Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.77 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

DLB stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 374,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,281. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

