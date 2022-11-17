Domenic Lococo Sells 2,396 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CAO Domenic Lococo sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $124,759.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,169.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, October 28th, Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00.

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.64. 204,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,860. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Progress Software by 6.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

