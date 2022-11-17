Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Trading 4.2% Higher

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73. 527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

