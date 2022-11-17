Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Major Shareholder Sells $95,784.60 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $95,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Domo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Domo in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. CWM LLC boosted its position in Domo by 713.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Domo by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 12.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

