Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 311.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,609 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.39. 1,320,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,760,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

