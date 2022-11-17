Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $210.13. 141,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,168. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

