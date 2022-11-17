Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $6.98 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 20.5% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 28.6% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.4% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $158.99. 38,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,669. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.16 and a 200-day moving average of $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

