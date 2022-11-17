Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 12,972 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 841,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up about 2.2% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $78,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.1 %

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,428. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,278 shares of company stock worth $6,619,720. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.