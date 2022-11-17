Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 3,432 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $93,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $8.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $520.04. 148,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $523.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

