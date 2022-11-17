Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (DRPRF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC: DRPRF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2022 – Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche is now covered by analysts at Grupo Santander. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche is now covered by analysts at Cheuvreux. They set a “hold” rating and a €106.00 ($109.28) price target on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a €107.00 ($110.31) price target on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Performance

OTC:DRPRF traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.00. 1,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG has a one year low of $80.49 and a one year high of $109.94.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

