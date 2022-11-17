Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,100 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 581,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGNU. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 1,191.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 834,100 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 328.9% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 300,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 230,263 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 148.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 868,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 518,190 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGNU remained flat at $9.82 during trading on Thursday. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,767. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

