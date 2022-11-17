Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 10,534 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $236,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,763.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $221,320.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $253,330.00.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.9 %

Dropbox stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,886,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,727. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1,390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 62,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Dropbox by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 99,734 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 310,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 88,680 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 197,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Recommended Stories

