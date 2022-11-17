DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.73.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $115.18 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.40.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 773.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.