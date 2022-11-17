Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Short Interest Down 12.8% in October

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,926,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,399,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,680,000 after purchasing an additional 223,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,154,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

DCT stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,771. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.80, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

