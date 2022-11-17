DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DUET Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DUET traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. DUET Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DUET Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DUET Acquisition by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DUET Acquisition by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 320,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of DUET Acquisition by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 422,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 115,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

