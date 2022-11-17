Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.72

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and traded as high as $8.79. Duluth shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 74,432 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duluth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Duluth Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Barclays PLC raised its position in Duluth by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Duluth by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Duluth by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Duluth by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

