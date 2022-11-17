DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

DURECT Price Performance

DURECT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 149,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,196. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $110.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,479,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 525,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Further Reading

