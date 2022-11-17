dYdX (DYDX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $213.08 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $125.56 million and $213.08 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00013593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00566924 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.96 or 0.29530174 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About dYdX

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

