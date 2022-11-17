e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.70.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $53.35.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,019 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,086. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 162,672 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

