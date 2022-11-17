EAC Price Reaches $0.64 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, EAC has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $192.78 million and approximately $27,983.73 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00003851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00372518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024186 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001097 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018042 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.68047323 USD and is down -6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $26,455.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.