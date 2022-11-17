Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Up 9.5% in October

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,700 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 630,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 149,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.89. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 34.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,778,000 after purchasing an additional 77,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 28.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 323,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 71,669 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

