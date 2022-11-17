Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Shares Bought by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 72.8% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Eagle Point Income Profile

(Get Rating)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.