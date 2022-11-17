Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEAGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 932,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,930. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 424.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,888,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,931,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,771,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,710,000 after buying an additional 141,938 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,477,000 after buying an additional 71,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,499,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,707,000 after buying an additional 236,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

