Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 932,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,930. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 424.02%.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,888,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,931,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,771,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,710,000 after buying an additional 141,938 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,477,000 after buying an additional 71,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,499,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,707,000 after buying an additional 236,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

