Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 12,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,134. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $22.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.