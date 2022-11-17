Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 12,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,134. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $22.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
