Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Purchased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 127.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 261,255 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 592,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 582,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,603 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,647 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 136,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

Shares of EFR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,817. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

