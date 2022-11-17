Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Up 8.4% in October

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics
In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson acquired 484,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,981,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,293,744.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Peter A. Thompson bought 484,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,981,952 shares in the company, valued at $144,293,744.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $46,164.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ EWTX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 132,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,464. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $623.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -0.23.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
