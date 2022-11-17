Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Up 8.4% in October

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson acquired 484,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,981,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,293,744.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Peter A. Thompson bought 484,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,981,952 shares in the company, valued at $144,293,744.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $46,164.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 52.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EWTX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 132,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,464. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $623.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -0.23.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.