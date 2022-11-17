Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Up 1.9%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 189,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EWTX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %
The company has a market cap of $614.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,493,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 223,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 61,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 525,277 shares in the last quarter.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
