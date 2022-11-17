Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

EDIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Editas Medicine Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of EDIT stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. 242,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,136. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $757.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,076,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 313,759 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

See Also

