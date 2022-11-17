Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

EDIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of EDIT stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. 242,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,136. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $757.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,076,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 313,759 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

