EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Target Price to $14.50

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.6 %
FRGI stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.90. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
