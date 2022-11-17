EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Target Price to $14.50

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.6 %

FRGI stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.90. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 76.8% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 516,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 224,489 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 198,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $835,000.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

