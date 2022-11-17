Elastos (ELA) Trading Up 4.5% This Week

Elastos (ELA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00007191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $24.27 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

