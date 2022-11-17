Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0023

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $40.81 million and approximately $35,950.15 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.



Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,933,038,313 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

