Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.59.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $7.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $360.80. 148,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,149. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.02 and a 200-day moving average of $318.82. The stock has a market cap of $342.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.