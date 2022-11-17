Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:EFC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 678,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,726. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 21.09 and a quick ratio of 21.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59,557 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

