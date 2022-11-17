ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Stock Price Up 14.9%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 14.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ElringKlinger from €10.00 ($10.31) to €8.50 ($8.76) in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.