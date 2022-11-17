Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,621 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.01. 24,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,690. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

