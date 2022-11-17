Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.47 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 154,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 204,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.31. 85,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,548. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.