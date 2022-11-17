Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 186 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.13. The stock had a trading volume of 636,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,645,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $465.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

