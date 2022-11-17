Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 896 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 2.0% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.64. 907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,747. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.19.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

