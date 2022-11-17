Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 933,500 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 852,100 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Embark Technology Price Performance

Shares of Embark Technology stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.74. 154,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $209.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.