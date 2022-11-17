EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Down 11.2% in October

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 310,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMKR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of EMCORE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 88,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 10.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,154,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 199,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 30.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 466,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 41.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 418,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 77,188 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMKR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 99,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.33.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

