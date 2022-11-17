EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Down 6.9% in October

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 118,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of EMX Royalty from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in EMX Royalty by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,114,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 103,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

