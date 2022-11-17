Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.64 million-$238.96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.06 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. Endava has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $170.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.36.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at $644,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 20.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Endava by 142.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Endava by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

