Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Trading Up 4.9%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. 5,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 395,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Stock Up 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 244,047 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 57.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 90,486 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Enel Chile by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 117,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 98,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 19.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.