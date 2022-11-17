Energy Web Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $118.00 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00021530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $118.00 million and $1.74 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token launched on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

